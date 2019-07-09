BIRMINGHAM — A body found by railroad tracks in Birmingham has been identified as an Eastaboga woman.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office used fingerprint technology to identify the woman as Heather Suzan Roberson, 23, of Eastaboga.
According to Birmingham police officer Rodarius Mauldin, Roberson’s body was found on Friday, July 5, at approximately 7:13 a.m.
“Officers from East Precinct responded to a call of a person deceased in the 700 block of Antwerp Avenue,” Mauldin said. “Upon arrival, officers located the victim lying in a grassy area near some railroad tracks. Birmingham Fire and Rescue, as well as Jefferson County Coroner, reported to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.”
Coroner Bill Yates said Roberson was shot.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone who has information pertaining to the case may contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-245-7777.