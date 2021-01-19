Eastaboga man charged with trafficking heroin

Authorities charged an Eastaboga man last week after he allegedly trafficked heroin in October.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes unit charged Jeffory Wayne Wheeles, 46, on Friday with one count of trafficking heroin, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a couple of drug-related misdemeanors.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said Tuesday agents executed a search warrant on Wheeles’ home in the 600 block of Scenic Circle on Oct. 30 and found five grams of heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana and digital scales with drug residue on them.
Wheeles was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $46,000. As of Tuesday, Wheeles was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5.
Trafficking heroin is a Class A felony. If convicted, Wheeles could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.