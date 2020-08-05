Eastaboga man charged with July robbery

Jacksonville police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly robbed a man last month.
Police charged Michael Anthony McClellan, 40, of Eastaboga with third-degree robbery.
According to McClellan’s arrest warrant, he used force against a man on July 11 while robbing him of his lighter.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Jacksonville police was not immediately successful.
McClellan was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Wednesday, McClellan was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.
Third-degree robbery is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.