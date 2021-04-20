Drug Take-Back Day returns Saturday, with a prize

Local anti-drug activists are bringing back their spring Drug Take-Back Day event Saturday, and this time there’s a prize giveaway to encourage people to come out.
People who drop off their unused prescription medications can enter a raffle to win a 50-inch 4K television, said Seyram Selase, director of the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, the nonprofit that organizes the event.
Drug Take-Back Day has been a twice-yearly event nationwide for several years now, a response to the rise of opioid abuse and associated deaths across the country.
Anti-drug abuse advocates say the presence of unused prescription drugs in a house increases the risk of abuse, so nonprofits around the country hold regular events to urge people to clean out their medicine cabinets.
Moreover, it’s been a hard year for people in recovery and for the agencies that serve them. Overdose deaths in Calhoun County nearly doubled in 2020, the Calhoun County coroner said earlier this year, though most of those deaths were from heroin rather than prescription opioids.
“The pandemic has been an extreme stressor on people,” Selase said. “People who had access to care have been cut off. Everyone’s more isolated.”
COVID-19 scuttled last year’s April drug take-back event, though Selase said organizers were surprised at the success of an October drive-through take-back event, which brought in about 1,200 pounds of medications.
This Saturday’s drop-off will also be a drive-in event. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can pull up and drop off their medications at:
— Walgreens on Quintard Avenue in Anniston
— Wright’s Drug in Heflin
— CVS on South Quintard in Oxford
— Walgreens in Jacksonville
For more information, call 256-831-4436.