 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Driver possibly under the influence severely damages war memorial

A man who police believe was under the influence drove his car into the grounds of Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston, severely damaging several elements of the war memorial site, officials say. 

Franklin Henderson, 74, was charged with a DUI after video surveillance from Wednesday afternoon showed he drove his vehicle into the site at the northeast corner of 17th and Quintard, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said. In the video, Henderson can be seen pulling out of the parking lot of Pic N Sav, crossing 17th Street, and pulling into the parking lot of the city’s Fire Station No. 1. 