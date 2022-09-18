Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department.
The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
The driver, identified by the Talladega Short Track as Jeff Dean, was airlifted to UAB on a trauma alert. Survival Flight 16 arrived to transport the patient.
According to an update Sunday afternoon from the track, Dean was still being observed by the trauma center and was to undergo more testing and treatment over the next day or two. He spoke to family members and is bruised and banged up from the accident.
More updates are expected, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.