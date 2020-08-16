Driver airlifted to hospital after crashing down embankment on Highway 21

One person was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital Sunday afternoon after an SUV crashed through the guardrail on the bridge between Anniston and Oxford on Alabama 21.
The Oxford Fire department received a call about the accident at 12:25 p.m., Oxford assistant fire chief Ben Stewart said by phone on Sunday.
Stewart said only one male occupant was in the vehicle. After the vehicle crashed through the guardrail, it landed upright after falling an unknown distance near the railroad tracks.
When the Oxford Fire Department arrived on the scene, bystanders were rendering first aid to the victim, who was conscious according to Stewart.
Railroad traffic had to be suspended while Oxford EMS and the Oxford Fire Department treated the victim before he was flown to a Birmingham hospital.
The victim was carried on a backboard on the railroad tracks to the nearby Cicis Pizza because the terrain was too rugged to get him up the steep embankment, Stewart said.
Stewart said the vehicle was traveling south from Anniston to Oxford and hit the left guardrail, taking out several sections of it.
Stewart said the accident is being investigated by the Oxford Police Department.