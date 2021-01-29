Drive-through vaccine site coming to Anniston as state widens campaign

Starting Feb. 8, Alabama will offer COVID-19 vaccines to people aged 65 and up, as well as to essential workers including teachers, grocery store employees and corrections officers, state health officer Scott Harris announced Friday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health also plans to open drive-through vaccination sites Feb. 8 in eight cities around the state, including Anniston, Harris said in a telephone press conference. Details will be announced in a few days.
The expanded vaccination campaign comes as Alabama continues to struggle with a limited supply of shots, a quandary for health officials who want to vaccinate more people, and faster.
“We’ve been giving mixed signals in a way,” Harris acknowledged. “We’ve been telling these groups that they’re eligible, but at the same time we’re telling them there’s not enough vaccine to go around.”
So far, health workers have put 323,875 shots in arms in Alabama, Harris said. Those numbers include some patients who have had a required second dose. To date, the vaccine has been offered to only health workers, first responders and people ages 75 and up.
Harris said the state soon expects to get larger shipments of vaccine and will open drive-through sites to get those shots to more people. Harris said the exact location of the proposed Anniston drive-through site would be announced in a few days.
Officials at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this week offered the Lincoln racetrack as a mass-vaccination site. Harris said the state appreciated the offer but does not need the site yet.
“Frankly we don’t necessarily need a site that can accommodate 100,000 people because we don’t have the product,” he said.
Harris said that because supplies of vaccine remain limited, health officials are asking younger and healthier people in eligible groups to consider waiting until older people have had their shots.
According to a press release from the ADHP, starting Feb. 8 as vaccine supply is available, vaccinations will be opened to the following groups:
— First responders
— Corrections officers
— Food and agriculture workers
— U.S. Postal Service workers
— Manufacturing workers
— Grocery store workers
— Public transit workers
— People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)
— Childcare workers
— Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
This story will be updated.