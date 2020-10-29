Downed trees, power outages reported in Calhoun County

By 4 a.m. Thursday, reports were trickling in of downed trees and power outages in Calhoun County, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta moved east across Alabama.
On Twitter, Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge reported widespread power outages throughout the city, including traffic signals at Alabama 21 and Highway 78, and traffic signals at Alabama 21 and Interstate 20.
At 4 a.m., Alabama Power was reporting that statewide, 494,000 customers were without power, according to ABC 33/40.
Calhoun County sheriff's deputies had responded to two calls of vehicles in flooded areas, Sheriff Matthew Wade reported on Twitter.
Partridge also reported downed trees at Luttrell Street and Sixth Street in Oxford. The chief had earlier reported a tree down at McPherson and McKibbon streets.
tree down on my house in Jacksonville, fortunately it seems to be almost exclusively on my back porch, not on the house itself @spann #tropicalstormzeta pic.twitter.com/96NFTBlZqk— Jared Tompkins (@BEWM_wiggler) October 29, 2020
Tree down across Tanglewood Drive. Public works notified. #zeta #oxfordpd pic.twitter.com/atfjDhK8og— Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) October 29, 2020
At 3:45 a.m., Partridge said a 61 mph wind gust had been recorded at the Oxford Police Operations Building.