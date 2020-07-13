Dog population down at Calhoun County animal center

There were just 24 dogs in the kennels of the Calhoun County Animal Control Center on Monday, with plans for 10 of them to go to rescue groups by Tuesday evening.
A total of 565 dogs and cats have had a stay in the Morrisville Road facility since January, according to Chris Westmoreland, the center’s director. Once those 10 dogs are off to rescue shelters — one will stay in Alabama, the other nine are headed to Florida — they’ll be among 465 animals that have been adopted, rescued or returned to their owners in 2020, a little better than 80 percent of all the animals logged at the center since January.
For a facility with just 38 kennels, 14 dogs is a good, manageable number, according to Chris Westmoreland, facility director.
Working down to that number has taken a variety of efforts, like contact and cooperation with rescue groups and outreach organizations, and changes to municipal animal control policies have helped, as well. Animals that wind up at the center are finding more positive outcomes than their predecessors may have, with crowding problems a frequent concern in years past.
“We worked really hard over the year to get the animal population under control and make rescue commitments and things like that,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve been trying to work on community relations on animal control side, and now people are realizing we’re here and they can call us.”
Westmoreland was hired in February last year, a few months after the Calhoun County Commission announced that it would terminate a contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society, which had operated the county-owned facility for several years.
The cat population is still large, Westmoreland said, owing to the “kitten season” that hits in summer months and the quick reproductive cycles of felines.
Much of the reduced dog population is tied to bridges built over the last year between the center and rescue groups as far off as the state of New York, Westmoreland said.
The success of the county’s Snip-It Ticket program, which allows county residents to pay a subsidized fee for spay and neuter services, may have also played a part; more than 2,500 vouchers have been sold since the program began in early 2020, Westmoreland said.
When asked, Westmoreland agreed that Anniston’s decision to send its strays to Pell City had been a contributing factor, as well. The city announced in February that it had contracted with the Pell City animal control center to house stray cats and dogs for $90 per animal, down from the $150 per animal charged by the county last year. County officials last year said that Anniston’s animals accounted for nearly half the population of the facility. Anniston leaders said in February that most of the $50,000 budgeted for animal control had already been spent for the fiscal year, which ends in September.
Sgt. Michael Webb, who oversees animal control for the Anniston Police Department, said the partnership with Pell City has been successful over the last few months.
“Close to 100 percent of the pick ups from the Police Department goes to Pell City,” Webb said. “We still have a contract with the county for owner surrenders; we don’t expect them to drive to Pell City.”
The city’s animal control officer responds to as many as seven calls on a given day, Webb said, and the city picks up between five and 15 animals per week.
The county, meanwhile, takes in between 60 and 90 animals per month, Westmoreland said.
“The population being a little bit less allows us to assist with the rescues more,” he said, noting that facility staff have been taking almost weekly trips to Gadsden to deliver dogs to rescue groups. “We’ve been really fortunate to be able to do that.”