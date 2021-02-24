Doctors, city hosting Q-and-A session on COVID-19 vaccine

The city of Anniston and Regional Medical Center are co-hosting a Q-and-A event Saturday with local doctors to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.
According to a news release from the city, the event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Zinn Park.
City spokesman Jackson Hodges said Dr. Almena Free, Dr. Raul Magadia and Dr. Benjamin Bailey, all from RMC, will answer the public’s questions about the vaccine. There will also be pre-packaged meals and live music provided by a DJ, Hodges said.
Officials hope, Hodges said, the information given by the doctors will make locals more comfortable with getting a vaccine.
“We don’t want to tell anyone they should or shouldn’t get the vaccine,” he said. “What we do want is to give them the information to make an informed decision.”
Hodges said the event was planned after city leaders noticed vaccination rates were lower among Black people, and discussed the issue with Black community leaders.
“There’s a history in the community, for example, the Tuskegee experiments, that have created distrust,” Hodges said.
It’s open to everyone, he said, as there is a lot of misinformation circulating around the vaccines.
“Everybody has a lot of questions,” he said.
Vaccines will not be administered during the event, Hodges said, but social distancing and mask guidelines will be in effect.