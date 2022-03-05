District 40 candidate Bill Lester has academic background

Improved collaboration between federal and state government would be Bill Lester’s goal if he wins the District 40 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.
But the Republican running for his party’s nomination says collaboration should emphasize state power, with less reliance on the federal side. That’s the best way, he says, to achieve a positive future.
It’s a topic the 58-year-old Jacksonville State University professor knows well, for he has years of experience studying, analyzing and teaching students how America’s government should work.
“If we are lazy and don’t work at keeping our republic,” Lester said, “we cannot hand off the baton to the next generation. I want to be a part of working to do that. If we don’t, the experiment of American democracy ends.”
He says he’s motivated to improve Alabama by his concern for not only for his students but also his own seven children and two grandchildren, all of whom live in Calhoun County.
Lester obtained his master’s and doctoral degrees from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. He served as a Fulbright Scholar in 2013 at a research university in Moscow called the Higher School of Economics. While in Russia, he taught about the importance of leadership and free enterprise. After serving as a scholar there, he returned to JSU.
“Before we moved here in 2005, we visited and fell in love with the area,” Lester said. “We thought this would be a wonderful place to raise our children, and we have not been disappointed.”
Lester and his wife, Sharon, have children from ages 12 to 30, four of whom are or have been students at JSU.
Before coming to JSU to teach 17 years ago, he earned three degrees in political science and American history. Also, he earned a teaching certificate which enabled him to teach government courses at Jacksonville High School.
Lester’s love for learning and the encouragement he saye he received from his fellow educators and students kept him working toward his doctoral degree and applying his education to teaching. Now he wants to serve in the governmental arena.
“If I win,” Lester said, “I will give up my teaching career and work full time to serve this district.”
Raised in an agricultural area of south Texas, Lester said one of his first jobs to earn money for college was working as an operator at a grain elevator. After he married and started his family, he worked briefly as a roofer, a pizza chef, and a distributor of shrimp because his hometown of Bishop is near the Gulf of Mexico.
“I’d go down to the docks and buy shrimp, place it on ice and sell it to restaurants and individuals,” Lester said. “When you have a family, you do what it takes to support them.”
During his teaching career, he worked for many years as a youth minister at West Park Heights Baptist Church in Wellborn. He knows, firsthand, the problems that families and young people face. He believes many of these problems can be solved when the federal and state governments work together to provide a world-class education for students.
“I didn’t set out to get all these degrees,” said Lester, “but the topics of political science and history are so interesting. Now I think I can serve in the capacity as a public administrator, which is a sub-field of political science. I am familiar with the nuts and bolts of how government should work.”
Lester said budgeting well and maintaining society’s morality are keys to America’s future. One of his favorite teachers taught his students the importance of public budgeting.
“From that moment, I began to love public administration,” he said.
Lester is the author of “Transforming Disaster Response: Federalism and Leadership,” which he said is about re-igniting the American forefathers’ intention of keeping the proper balance of power between the federal government and the states, and how that balance applies to disaster response.