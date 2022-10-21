Detection dog training center formally opens outside Piedmont

PIEDMONT — Down a dusty dirt road off of Alabama 21, unmarked by any large signage on the main highway, is the largest center in the United States for breeding and training detection dogs.
The training center MK9 Solutions has been in operation for about a year and a half. But Tuesday afternoon, it opened its doors to the public for the first time and held its official grand opening and ribbon cutting.
Government agency representatives and politicians from around the state drove to the center, south of Piedmont, for the tour and dedication ceremony, including Congressman Mike Rogers — who is a well known advocate for detection dogs.
MK9 Solutions in Alabama is a subgroup of a larger corporation in New York of which Tim Baird is the local director of operations. Baird stood in the dusty parking lot of the training center ushering guests into tour groups. Familiar faces such as Jacksonville city Mayor Johnny Smith and Commissioner Lee Patterson strolled the rows and rows of pups destined to become highly trained detection K9s.
“The dogs are treated better than the humans,” said Lane Weatherbee, a prominent Piedmont business figure and a longtime friend of Baird’s.
The training center grounds were layered with training arenas and kennels, with the facilities main office in front. Weatherbee said the pups even have their own recreational area where they can “go out and be dogs.”
It started with Baird working with the dogs at MK9 solutions, and the founders recognizing the “tremendous shortage” and great need for sporting breed dogs for detection work, Baird said.
“I was raising dogs for MK9 solutions and they really wanted to do their part to help secure the country and to raise these sporting breed dogs for detection work around the world,” Baird said.
According to Baird, a few years ago Congress mandated that agencies must attempt to buy the dogs from American breeders first, something Rogers advocated.
During the 18 years Rogers sat on the Homeland Security Committee, there was “nothing I focused on more during that time than explosive detection K9s,” he said during Tuesday’s event, citing as the reason the dogs’ superlative ability to detect a wide range of chemical substances. No machine could come close.
These dogs aren’t just used for drug or explosive detection, however. Baird said the list of things the dogs could be used for was an impressive one, and said they have even sold detection dogs to the USDA to root out nutrias — a semiaquatic rodent generally regarded as a pest.
The dogs MK9 raise start as essentially a blank slate, trainable to be any kind of detection dog the agencies wish.
“What we do is we raise them and develop them into being a detection dog,” Baird said. “We don’t do any kind of odor training besides their toy.”
Baird and his team train the dogs with environmental exposures, with the dogs thinking it’s a big game. The agency purchasing the dog chooses what type of detection it wants the dog to learn.
At the dedication ceremony, one of the buildings of the facility was dedicated to Gary Marshall, who died last year and played a major role in founding the MK9 Solutions company.
“He was a real innovator. He really loved this project. He wanted to be involved with this project. Scott Marshall, who is the CEO, it was his father. So we wanted to do a little something to honor him,” Baird said.
Baird is also very passionate about the cause, having even hired high school students he may not even need, just to teach them about work ethic, according to Weatherbee.
“Tim is a great guy, a hard worker, and I think this is a great addition to our community,” Weatherbee said.
In addition to being passionate about the animals, Baird said he specifically chose the secluded location in the mountains because he wanted to be a good neighbor. That many dogs in one area is bound to make a ruckus.
Agencies in the market for detection dogs can contact Baird at (256) 310-0723 or visit the center located at 400 Piedmont Jacksonville Road in Piedmont.