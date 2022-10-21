 Skip to main content
Detection dog training center formally opens outside Piedmont

MK9 Solutions ribbon cutting

Alabama Third District Congressman and longtime advocate for detection dogs Mike Rogers attends the ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Tuesday of MK9 Solutions in Piedmont, a breeding and training center for detection dogs. 

 

 Photo by Ashley Morrison

PIEDMONT — Down a dusty dirt road off of Alabama 21, unmarked by any large signage on the main highway, is the largest center in the United States for breeding and training detection dogs.  

The training center MK9 Solutions has been in operation for about a year and a half. But Tuesday afternoon, it opened its doors to the public for the first time and held its official grand opening and ribbon cutting. 

