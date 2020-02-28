Details of triple homicide in Munford revealed in court hearing

The capital murder charges against a Munford teenager accused of killing his mother and twin brothers last month was bound over to a grand jury this morning.
Landon Hudson Durham, 16, is being held in the Talladega County Jail without bond. He is accused of stabbing his mother, Holli Swafford Pierce, 36, and his twin brothers, Baron and Branson Durham, both 13, on Jan. 20 or 21 in the mobile home they all lived in at 150 Roy Lackey Lane.
Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office testified Friday that he was called out to the scene Jan. 21 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and arrived before 9 p.m. The first body, one of the boys, was found in the living room; the mother was found in her bedroom, and the second boy in a different bedroom. Jones said all three appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, and that the stab wounds appeared to be the cause of death. This was later confirmed by the state Department of Forensic Sciences, he said.
An assortment of edged weapons were recovered from the mobile home, Jones said, including a pocket knife, several fixed blade knives and a longer fixed blade instrument similar to a machete. Several swords were also found in the defendant’s bedroom, but these did not appear to have been used in the killings and were not taken into evidence. The pocket knife and the longer blade appeared to have blood on them, and were sent to forensics to be tested.
A symbol resembling a letter “S,” the word “Toga” and several arrows had been spray painted onto the walls inside the mobile home, and the letters “C,” “P” and “B” were spray painted onto the cabinets, Jones said.
Landon Durham and a white SUV were missing from the scene, Jones said, and a statewide “Be On the LookOut” was issued.
Both were located the next morning in Cherokee County near the Etowah County line. The defendant appeared to have small amounts of blood on his shoes and glasses, although he appeared to have changed clothes. There was also blood on some of the clothing in the vehicle, as well as a hatchet and more fixed blade knives with blood on them. A backpack containing a spray paint can matching the color of the graffiti on the walls was also recovered inside the vehicle.
A sheriff’s investigator and a uniformed deputy were sent to Cherokee County, the former to bring back the vehicle and the latter to bring back the defendant.
Jones said he interviewed the defendant, who admitted killing his mother and brothers by stabbing them with knives after waiving his rights. He explained that the “S” was just a symbol that he liked, “Toga” was an animated character that he also liked, and that the letters “C,P” and “B” on the cabinets stood for cups, plates and bowls. The arrows indicated where the bodies were, he said.
Jones was the only witness called to testify Friday, but he did say that one of Landon Durham’s classmates told investigators that Durham had told him a few days earlier that if he were going to kill his family, he would use a knife, drive far away and then hitchhike even farther away. Other classmates said he made similar statements, although none of them knew why he would want to kill his family, Jones said.
Other witnesses testified that the defendant had gone to school all day the day after the killings, and had gone to the mall in Oxford before fleeing.
Following Jones’ testimony, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth bound the case over to a grand jury. Grand jury proceedings are secret, but they will eventually determine whether Durham is to be indicted for capital murder or a lesser offense. If he is indicted, he will also likely apply for youthful offender status.
Although he has been certified as an adult for trial purposes, since he was under 21 at the time of the crime, he can still ask the court to consider trying him as a youthful offender. If granted, he would waive his right to be tried by a jury and would face a maximum of three years in prison if convicted.
If his case goes to trial as a capital murder before a jury, a conviction would carry a sentence of life in prison or life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is not eligible for the death penalty due to his age.