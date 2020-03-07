Despite virus worries, Kiwanis Pancake Day draws crowd

Robert Guyton has been to the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast before, but this may be the first time he greeted everyone with an apology.
“Can’t shake your hand,” said Guyton, 84, of Anniston. “I’m sorry.”
Guyton was among hundreds of people who milled about in the Anniston City Meeting Center around 8 a.m. Saturday, the peak feeding time for the guests of the yearly pancake breakfast hosted by the local Kiwanis Club. Like many others at the event, he had the threat of coronavirus in the back of his mind — thus the refusal to shake hands — but he wasn’t nervous enough to stay home entirely.
The breakfast typically draws a crowd of 2,500 to 3,000 people, some of whom arrive before sunrise, while others make a late, weekend-morning lunch out of it. Kiwanians bring in tens of thousands of dollars per year from the event.
They’ll use that money to take 150 needy kids on a back-to-school shopping trip in late summer. And they’ll buy bikes for kids in the care of the Department of Human Resources just before Christmas. Saturday’s pancakes will also fund some college scholarships, said Steve Taylor, the chief organizer of this year’s event.
Taylor at mid-morning said the early crowd for the event appeared to be strong, though he wasn’t quite sure the Kiwanians would make the full $56,000 they hoped to clear this year. He said he didn’t think coronavirus worries stood in the way of drawing a crowd.
Weather is usually a bigger factor, he said. Cold and rainy weather can keep people at home, he said. Too much warmth and sun can also be a problem, he said, convincing people to skip pancakes and do yard work. Saturday was sunny and cool.
“People have been feeling cooped up with all the rain we’ve been having, so maybe they’ll come out,” he said.
Volunteers began cooking pancakes and sausage well before dawn. Taylor noted that there were plenty of younger people helping out with that work, people he’d like to eventually recruit into the Kiwanis Club, to keep the breakfast going long-term.
“At the end of the day when we’re packing up and taking things to storage, the average age of the person here is probably 62,” he said. (Sure enough, at that hour there was a 59-year-old man but also a mother and young children enjoying the last warm ’cakes and sausage.) Customers at the breakfast have always trended a little older, too.
With the coronavirus COVID-19 appearing in more states across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance Thursday warning people in high-risk groups — including older people — to stay home and avoid crowds. That’s a tall order for regular customers of the pancake breakfast, who regularly say they’re here for the company more than for breakfast.
Rev. Dale Clem, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Anniston, said he came out both to help the kids and to see people in the community.
Clem said he’s not so worried about how an outbreak, if it happens, might affect crowds at church. Services can be broadcast, he said. He’s more concerned with what churchgoers will do with their time if they get quarantined. It could be a time for prayer and contemplation, he said.
“The temptation will be to binge on Netflix,” he said.
There were clear signs that pancake-eaters were aware of warnings about the virus. Some people declined to shake hands, instead waving and joking about the virus. Some volunteers at the sign-in table wore rubber gloves. Taylor said the Kiwanians made sure there was plenty of hand sanitizer on hand, a product he said is now hard to find.
“I saw a couple of people come in with masks on this morning,” he said.