Deputies: Child porn found on Roanoke man’s phone

Authorities charged a Roanoke man Tuesday after they allegedly found child pornography in his possession.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies charged the 36-year-old man with possession of child pornography.
Investigator Donnie Strain said deputies confiscated the man’s cell phone a year ago, searched it last week and found child porn on it.
Strain said the man’s case was still under investigation.
Per jail records, the man has been in the Randolph County Jail. The child pornography charge added $10,000 to his preexisting bond.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Possession of child porn is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.