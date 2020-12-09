Dept. of Justice sues Alabama for constitutional violations in men’s prisons

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed suit against the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Corrections saying that failing to prevent violence in men’s prisons violates the Eighth & Fourteenth Amendment rights of inmates.
In July, DOJ’s Civil Rights Division issued findings of excessive force in Alabama’s men’s prisons, listing numerous incidents of violence on ADOC facilities and calling for the state to address the systemic issue.
In a suit filed Wednesday in the Northern District of Alabama, DOJ says the state is “deliberately indifferent to the serious and systemic constitutional problems present in Alabama’s prisons for men.
“The United States has determined that constitutional compliance cannot be secured by voluntary means,” the suit continues. “Judicial action is, therefore, necessary to remedy the violations of law identified in the United States’ Notices and to vindicate the rights of the individuals incarcerated in Alabama’s prisons for men.”
The lawsuit could result in the federal government taking the state’s prisons into receivership and mandating changes, an outcome most state leaders have wanted to avoid.
Gov. Kay Ivey called the news “disappointing” and pointed to ADOC’s plans to build three new men’s prisons as proof that the state is trying to mitigate prison problems.
“This is disappointing news, as the state has actively been negotiating in good faith with the Department of Justice following the release of its findings letters,” Ivey said in a written statement. “Out of respect for the legal process, we unfortunately cannot provide additional comment at this time. We will, however, push forward with our plan to reimagine and rebuild Alabama’s correctional system from the ground up through the construction of three new regional men’s prisons. The comprehensive efforts underway will go a long way in addressing the long-standing challenges faced by the Alabama Department of Corrections.”
Former Sen. Cam Ward, who this month took over leadership of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, previously chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee and warned for years that federal action could be coming.
“It didn’t take a psychic to see that coming,” Ward told Alabama Daily News. “For years we have been told as a state to get a handle on our criminal justice system and the problems that plague it. All of the state has work to do, but I’m confident the executive and legislative branches of government see how dire the situation now is and are ready to step up to the challenge.”
READ: USA v State of Alabama and ADOC (2020)