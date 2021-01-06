Democrats declare victory in Georgia; GOP candidates say they're not conceding in US Senate runoff races

Democrat Raphael Warnock was projected as the winner in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia, unseating Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
Meanwhile, in the second race, Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory this morning with a widening lead over U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
As of 9:15 a.m. Alabama time, Warnock led Loeffler 50.6 percent (2,230,231 votes) to 49.4 percent (2,176,048 votes). Ossoff was ahead of Perdue 50.2 percent (2,211,603 votes) to 49.8 percent (2,194,578 votes).
An Ossoff victory would give Democrats control of Congress when President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. The Senate will be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaker vote and putting Democrats in the majority.
Warnock is the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King once stood in the pulpit. He will become the first Black Democrat in the Senate and the first Georgia Democrat to win a statewide race since 2006.
“We were told that we couldn’t win this election. But tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible,” Warnock said in a video statement Tuesday night. “May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold to the American dream.”
Loeffler and Perdue indicated they would not concede. Perdue’s campaign said it would “mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse.” Loeffler told supporters just after midnight Atlanta time that she still had a “path to victory.”
“This is a game of inches,” she said. “We are going to win this election.”
Remaining ballots appear to be in Democrat-leaning counties, leading Ossoff to declare victory this morning.
“I am honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust,” he said. “And I will look forward to serving you in the United States Senate with integrity, with humility, with honor and getting things done for the people of Georgia.”