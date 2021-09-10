Demetric ‘DD’ Roberts: Voice of Anniston Bulldogs has deep roots with the team

At last week’s Anniston High School football game, a familiar voice greeted the fans over the PA system.
It could be heard several blocks away from Lott-Mosby stadium.
“Tonight’s contest features the visiting Golden Eagles from up the road in Jacksonville and your host Anniston Booooooooo Daaaaaawgs,” bellowed out Demetric Roberts, better known to the Anniston faithful as “DD.” One of Roberts’ signature vocalizations is his pronunciation of ‘bulldogs’ when he invokes the name of the team’s mascot.
Roberts’ mission, of course, is to keep the crowd motivated during the game, a game which on this particular night saw Anniston claim a 22-9 win over the team from Jacksonville High School.
“Are there any Bulldogs in the house tonight?!” Roberts asked, much to the approval of the crowd as yelps and applause erupted.
“One of the things that the crowd loves here, the crowd loves to hear me say ‘first down Bulldogs.’ When I say ‘first down Bulldogs,’ that gets them motivated, when we’re in a crucial situation on defense I’ll urge the crowd to get up and make some noise for the Bulldogs,” said Roberts.
Roberts, 49, has Bulldog blood in his veins. He graduated from Anniston in 1990, having played center on the 1989 state championship team. He’s now in his 12th year of manning the public address booth. Working alongside him is scorekeeper Jesse Buchanan, who has nothing but admiration for the Anniston stalwart.
“DD is a great young man, for a man to not have any kids he raised his niece, his nephews, all of them went to college, two of them got college degrees,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan said that two of the nephews he raised now coach at Donoho.
“DD is a community man, he cares about west Anniston and he cares about Anniston as a whole, but he really, really loves these Bulldogs,” Buchanan said. “He enjoys announcing these games each and every Friday, he also travels when possible to the away games. He’s a tremendous young man, I really like DD.”
Buchanan remembers Roberts fondly from his football career at the high school — he wore jersey number 54 — when he played center and snapped the ball to quarterback Steve Christopher.
“DD was the littlest man on that ’89 team and he played center, he was the center for that championship team that year, and the year before he played, I think he was 140 something pounds, no more than 150,” said Buchanan.
“A lineman doesn't get the glory like the skill players ... he was one of the best centers to come from Anniston,” he said.
Before Roberts started his announcing duties for the Bulldogs he was invited to fill in at WDNG for legendary broadcaster and announcer Pete Tomlin who was having health issues. Tomlin along with a team of others called the Anniston games on the radio.
“I filled in for him when he had surgery and when he passed, I finished out that year,” Roberts said.
Then there was an opening for PA announcer at Anniston High, and Roberts found his calling.
“I replaced Shed Long, Shed Long had a son that was playing at Saks and he wanted to go see his son play, so he knew I did radio, and he asked me to come up and do it,” said Roberts.
Roberts' love for all things Anniston is contagious to those around him.
“There’s nothing greater than Anniston High football, to be able to play with the team, to have three nephews to follow behind me and play on this field and leave here and get college scholarships, and they’re living their lives — two of them are coaching right now at Donoho as we speak. Anniston high football has been good to me,” said Roberts.
Roberts is passionate about not just Anniston High School sports but all the schools in the city.
“I support all schools in Anniston, public and private, I encourage people to come out and support our children,” said Roberts, who was elected last year to be an Anniston city councilman.
One of the favorite things Roberts enjoys is watching the team take the field before each game, then watching the game.
“It’s nostalgia, because what happens it takes me back to my days when we played and it was like a family atmosphere, everybody came out, everybody met at Chink Lott, but now everybody meets at Mosby memorial stadium, it’s a family reunion every Friday night,” said Roberts.