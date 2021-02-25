Delta man charged with murder of woman found in Georgia

A Delta man remained in the Cleburne County Jail on Thursday after authorities in Georgia charged him with murder in the death of a Heflin woman earlier this month.
Heard County, Ga. deputies charged Micah Blake Taylor, 28, with murder. Heflin police arrested him Feb. 4 using a warrant for first-degree receiving stolen property.
Lt. Dan Boswell with the Heard County Sheriff’s Office said Taylor killed 47-year-old Regina Lynn Trotter around Feb. 1 by strangling her with a rope. He also stabbed her in the neck twice, Boswell said.
Trotter’s body was initially found around 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the side of Mason Road, less than a mile from the Alabama line. Boswell said hunters driving by had spotted her body. The rope was still around her neck, he said, and investigators believe she had been there for less than 24 hours.
Investigators determined Taylor was responsible after interviewing those close to Trotter and reviewing her cell phone records, Boswell said.
Heflin police later found Taylor driving a van that Trotter had borrowed from a friend, Boswell said.
According to Boswell, Taylor had been living at Trotter’s home in Heflin for about 10 days before she died. Trotter’s roommate, a friend of Taylor’s, had allowed him to stay there, Boswell said.
As of Thursday, Boswell said, investigators don’t know the motive behind Trotter’s murder. Investigators tried to question Taylor, he said, but Taylor immediately requested a lawyer.
Taylor’s extradition hearing is scheduled for March 18.