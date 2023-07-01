Delay in issuing licenses affects businesses, research

Two weeks ago, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awarded 21 applicants across the state a license to produce and distribute medical marijuana before quickly putting a stay on those licenses.
The concern was that some of the applicants might not have been evaluated in a manner consistent with how some other applicants were evaluated.
The delay now raises the question of what companies which had already been awarded a license should do going forward.
Chief operating officer of Sustainable Alabama Ben Bramlett was among those who had been awarded a license and had already begun to prepare his land for the cultivation of marijuana plants by donating more than 700 pounds of produce and crops that were previously established there.
A $1 million contract with Jacksonville State University to fund its biology department for pediatric cancer research hangs in the balance.
“What was put forth by the commission was that there were potential scoring inconsistencies,” Bramlett said.
Bramlett said that he understands completely that the licensing commission must do its due diligence to keep everything fair.
“I respect them for that,” Bramlett said.
Though the stay has affected the company in numerous ways, Bramlett said he and others were confident that it won’t affect the eventual awarding of the license.
“We are for sure that it will slow the process down. No questions. What else may happen is really just depending upon the third-party review,” Bramlett said.
“However, we feel confident in what we were able to put forth on the application. That’s why we’re confident enough to move forward with this as well. We know that we are a suitable operator for this program.”
Bramlett said he’s spoken with some of his competitors and that many of their own plans and ambitions are in limbo. For example, in anticipation of change in enterprise, Sustainable Alabama placed leases on purchase agreements and equipment needed for the medical cannabis operation to run smoothly. Those purchasing agreements were set up based on the timeline that had been given to them when the licenses had been awarded.
If the equipment isn’t picked up in a certain amount of time, the company could potentially lose the contract and the equipment will no longer be promised to them.
The contract with Jax State, according to lead biologist Dr. Lori Hensley, will almost immediately double the size of JSU’s cancer lab allowing the institution to train twice as many students.
“It will allow us to order new equipment, do more cutting edge experiments, move research ahead at a quicker pace because we can involve more students. I think it’s a big deal for the university,” Hensley said.
While JSU does not do clinical trials and purely works with “bench type research,” Hensley said the slower the behind-the-scenes research goes, the longer that research takes to get to the clinical trials and to the patients.
An upside to the stay, however, is that even though Bramlett has already donated hundreds of pounds of produce prior to the stay, that produce has gone to entities such as Mercy Medical Hospital; a hospital that offers reduced cost hospital visits for underserved communities.
Bramlett said SA has had a long-standing partnership with Mercy Medical in efforts to aid locations that could be considered “food deserts.”
“One thing I really love that they do is, the doctors at the hospital will ‘prescribe’ produce baskets to certain patients, as more of a whole view of health versus, ‘just take this [medicine].’ It’s like, ‘Take this, but also let's try to improve your foundational health,’” Bramlett said.
“To me that kind of encompasses what our company is about,” Bramlett continued.
Bramlett and Hensley both stated that they were grateful to the commission for the opportunity and understood that the process has to be fair to everyone.
