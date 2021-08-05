Decision on local school mask orders could come today

For many students and parents wondering if masks will be required when schools reconvene next week, Thursday is likely to be decision day.
Jacksonville City Schools announced Wednesday morning that its school board will meet Thursday in a special called meeting to discuss a possible universal mask rule for students.
Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner said he’ll likely make a decision on masks after a Thursday conference call between local school leaders and state schools superintendent Eric Mackey. Turner said Mackey’s guidance will play a major role in what Turner decides to do.
“Anything else I tell you would be pure speculation,” he said.
Anniston City Schools, long the most cautious of local school districts where the virus is concerned, has already announced a mask mandate for the school year that starts Aug. 9.
Under Jacksonville’s current policy, masks are “recommended” but not required, and other local school systems have adopted similar rules.
But coronavirus, in particular the delta variant, is still on the move. Nearly 1,700 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Alabama Department of Public Health numbers, up from around 200 a month ago.
Doctors have said they’re worried about further spread with the start of school — particularly among elementary-age children, for whom the vaccine has not yet been approved.
Calhoun County has already seen cases among its students, even though school doesn’t start until Aug. 9. Turner said several students were sent home from a band camp after testing positive for COVID-19.
Most local school administrators have remained tight-lipped about their masking plans. Turner is among the few who have said they’re waiting for further state guidance before making a decision. Attempts to reach Mike Newell, superintendent of Jacksonville schools, were not successful Wednesday.
The Alabama State Legislature denied school systems the use of one anti-COVID tool earlier this year, when they passed a law banning schools and other state agencies from requiring vaccines. Schools for decades have required vaccinations for once-rampant childhood diseases before students enroll in the early grades.