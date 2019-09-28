A set of infant twins were found Friday after they were left for more than three hours in a hot car in the parking lot of Sunny King Honda in Oxford. One of the babies, a boy, was pronounced dead that day in Regional Medical Center, while his twin sister was treated there for her injuries.
A week earlier, authorities were called to a neighborhood near DeArmanville after a three-year-old was hit by a school bus while he was waiting for an older sibling with his dad. The toddler, Elliott Ridge Morgan, was also pronounced dead at RMC.
Nearly two weeks prior, a 10-year-old girl was killed after a Jeep hit the Lexus she was riding in. Like the other children, Ramiah Elizabeth Leonard, was pronounced dead at RMC.
First responders say handling any sort of emergency is difficult, but it’s especially hard when a child is killed or injured.
“I think it’s something in our humanity,” said John Hill, who leads Alabama Critical Incident Stress Management. “Children are not supposed to be hurt. It violates our worldview.”
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said police, firefighters and medics from Oxford responded to all three deaths within a month.
Sparks said the number of child deaths in Calhoun County was unusually high, and Oxford first responders are working hard to cope with them.
‘We have to look for the good’
After the boy was hit by the bus and the twins were found in the hot car, Sparks said, he called in counselors from the Northeast Alabama Crisis Response Team to help firefighters.
“It’s just giving them a chance to talk it out in a setting that’s non-judgmental,” Sparks said. “We can sit in a group and cry together. It helps us get past it.”
Sparks said he also makes a point of personally calling or texting firefighters who responded to traumatic incidents to make sure they’re okay.
While Oxford officers are doing well after the most current incident, Oxford Police Chief Partridge said, seeing a child get killed can feel personal. For officers who have families, he said, these things can make them appreciate their loved ones more.
“Anything can happen at any given time, and you have to cherish the ones around you,” Partridge said.
Partridge said officers are offered counseling, either individually or in groups.
He also encourages officers to lean on him and other officers for support, he said.
Partridge said dealing car wrecks, child abuse and other emergencies involving kids comes with the territory of being a police officer. He said he teaches officers to handle those emergencies, get through their shifts and find ways to cope afterward.
“They have to remain the rest of their shift to do their job,” Partridge said.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said he and deputy coroners haven’t sought professional help after the deaths. However, Brown said, he would if anyone in his office asked for it.
Brown said he and deputy coroners have learned to compartmentalize and find a hobby such as camping or fishing that helps distract them when they’re off work.
“That’s what you have to focus on, what grounds you,” Brown said.
Often, Brown said, he relies on his faith to help him cope.
“I have to trust God, that he knows what he’s doing,” Brown said. “We know that this world’s not perfect, but we have to look for the good.”
Hill, who heads Alabama Critical Incident Stress Management, based in Alexander City, compared humans to pressure cookers. With a pressure cooker, Hill said, steam will build up under the lid. If that steam isn’t let out, he said, it will explode.
For first responders, Hill said, he’s seen those explosions end in suicide, heart disease or broken relationships.
“If we don’t find healthy ways to escape, it’s going to escape one day,” Hill said.
Hill said exercise is one of the biggest ways for first-responders to beat that stress. Journaling or talking it out are also good ways, he said.
‘They’re not doing this alone’
Ted Embry, who heads the Northeast Alabama Crisis Response Team, said a series of child deaths, such as this one, has a broad impact on the first-responder community.
Embry said members of his team work to prepare first-responders how to manage stress before the incidents and provide individual or group counseling afterward. Many of them, he said, feel a full range of emotions.
“These range from sadness to grief, sometimes anger,” Embry said.
Embry said many first responders already have ways of dealing with stress after a traumatic incident. It’s the job of the response team, he said, to help them tap into those skills.
“It’s amazing to me to see their ability to respond to a crisis at a high level and maintain a high level of function,” Embry said.
While dealing with devastating circumstances, Embry said, many first responders go on “autopilot,” meaning they rely heavily on their training to get through them.
Afterward, Embry said, peer support is especially beneficial to first-responders.
“That also is extremely helpful, because they’re not doing this alone,” Embry said.
Brown said the death of a child is monumental in the lives of the child’s loved ones, which is why Brown focuses on helping them first. He said he cries with them, prays with them and does what he can to help them through their grief.
After the infant died Friday, he said, he recommended a book to help the child’s mother cope and gave his personal cell phone number to the child’s father.
“I said, ‘I don’t care if it’s 3 in the morning, you call and talk to me,’” Brown said. “He’s still welcome to.”
While dealing with child deaths as a first responder is hard, Sparks said, losing a loved one is harder. He said he’s praying for the families of all three of the children.
“It’s tough on us, but it’s a whole lot tougher on them,” Sparks said. “They have the rest of their lives to deal with this.”