Day 6: 3,700 in Calhoun County still without power

Tuesday morning, 3,700 households still lacked electricity in Calhoun County, officials said, but repair work was progressing.
“Many of you will have power restored by the end of the day,” Calhoun County Emergency Management Director Michael Barton said Tuesday morning in a Facebook Live news conference.
Star readers reported via Facebook on Tuesday that there are still outages in the Lyncoya Heights neighborhood of Saks, as well as Meeks Road near Wellington.
On Monday, Star Facebook readers shared stories of coping after multiple days without power, after Tropical Storm Zeta blew through early Thursday morning, knocking down trees and power lines.
A resident of Alexandria was staying at her daughter’s house so that she would have electricity to power her sleep apnea machine.
Said a resident of Lenlock: “I own my own business and work from home. It’s been challenging to say the least. I have to go out and use someone’s house to recharge phones and laptops.”
One family was keeping food cold in a washing machine filled with ice.
Another didn’t want to use candles in the house, so went out and bought battery-powered Christmas lights.
“It’s been dark and cold,” a reader in Alexandria said. “We have a generator trying to keep our food and our neighbors’ food cold. They aren’t as fortunate to have a generator. The best hot meal we have eaten in the last five days was Waffle House, yesterday. We are thankful to still have a roof over our head, but we are tired.”