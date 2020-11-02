Day 5: Nearly 6,000 still without power in Calhoun County

More than 5,000 customers in Calhoun County remained without power Monday morning as COVID-19 cases continued to rise, according to county officials.
In a livestreamed news conference, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency announced that 5,962 people in the county remained without power, after Tropical Storm Zeta knocked down trees and power lines early Thursday morning.
“That’s a good indicator of the progress that’s been made,” Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton said. More than 40,000 Calhoun Countians lost power when the storm initially hit, Barton said.
Alabama Power spokesperson Jacki Lowry said Monday the majority of residents who hadn’t regained power are in unincorporated areas of the county.
“It’s extensive. It’s widespread. It’s comparable to historical storms that have come through,” Lowry said.
Whenever there is a widespread power outage, Lowry said, Alabama Power prioritizes first-responder buildings, hospitals and water and sewage facilities. Then, she said, they assess how they can restore power to the most customers at one time.
She said 95 percent of all Alabama Power customers should have power restored by Tuesday.
She thanked customers for their patience, and said crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
All county polling places have power ahead of Tuesday’s election, Barton said, although Calhoun County Schools and Anniston City Schools were still out on Monday.
Barton said the majority of Calhoun County residents who also lost water during the storm have had their water restored, and those still without it should have it back within the next few days.
Those still in need of assistance can contact the EMA by calling 211 or by visiting www.calhounema.org/zeta.
Lowry said anyone can report a power outage or a downed power line by calling 800-245-2244 or by visiting alabamapower.com.