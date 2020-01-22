DA: Munford teen charged with capital murder in slaying of mom, twin brothers (updated), (with photos)

MUNFORD -- A 16-year-old Munford resident was charged with capital murder Wednesday afternoon in connection with the stabbing deaths of his mother and younger twin brothers at their home on Roy Lackey Lane.
Landon Durham is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday in front of Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy on Wednesday morning identified the victims as Holli Christina Durham, 36, resident of the home where the bodies were found, and her twin sons, Baron Joseph Durham and Branson William Durham, both 13. Stabbing appeared to be the cause of death for all three.
They were pronounced dead at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Murphy said.
Although forensic evidence was not yet available Wednesday afternoon, Giddens said it appeared all three victims had been killed with a knife of some sort early Tuesday. He added the suspect is believed to have attended school Tuesday.
Roy Lackey Lane, where the killings appear to have taken place, is less than a mile east of Munford High School.
Giddens declined to comment on who had first reported the possible crime. In an email sent out Wednesday morning, Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said there is no known threat to the community at this time.
Durham was arrested as a person of interest by sheriff’s deputies in Cherokee County around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said a deputy spotted the person of interest around 7:30 a.m. driving on Cherokee County 71 and followed the person until backup arrived.
Shaver said deputies then pulled the person over just past the Etowah County line.
Giddens said Durham had arrived in the Talladega County Jail around noon Wednesday.
He added that the mother’s fiancee was out of town on business at the time of the killings and was not a witness or a suspect in the case.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Durham is charged with the capital murder of “two or more people.” Because of the seriousness of the charge, Durham will automatically be certified as an adult for trial purposes. Because of his age, he will not face the death penalty if convicted but would face a sentence of life or life without the possibility of parole.
He could still ask to be tried as a youthful offender, however. If convicted as a youthful offender, he would face no more than three years in prison and would have his record expunged after being released.
Giddens said the decision on youthful offender status would be up to a judge.
“This is the kind of crime that you see on television or hear about on social media, and you think of it as the kind of thing that happens in other places, not here, not in a close-knit community like Munford,” he said. “I know people there are hurting, and we are hurting, too.”
The investigation into the case remained ongoing Wednesday afternoon, and Giddens declined to comment on specific details of the case, particularly in regard to rumors that had surfaced on Facebook since the killings were reported Tuesday night.
Those details will come out as the case proceeds through the court system, he said.
According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday night, the East Alabama Metro Crime Center, Oxford Police Department, Munford Police Department and Munford Volunteer Fire Department all assisted with the ongoing investigation.
Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Tubbs said Wednesday, “Our investigators did excellent work in this case, and the East Alabama Metro Crime Center was a tremendous help as well.”
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey gave The Daily Home a statement Wednesday morning.
“Last night, we learned of a tragedy in the Munford community,” she said. “Like any small town, when tragedy strikes, it affects the entire community, including the school community. Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time. We have additional counselors available to provide a helping hand and listening ear to our Munford students and staff.”
Mayor Jo Ann Fambrough spoke on behalf of the community.
"Our hearts go out not just to the family, but everyone that knew them and our entire community,” she said. "We will continue to pray and we ask for your prayers as well. Our hearts are breaking. I know many sides of their family. They are such good people. I honestly don't know what to say, other than this is such a heartbreaking and tragic event. Nothing of this magnitude has ever happened here. We are all just really shocked and hurting."
PRAYER VIGIL: Munford Baptist Church will hold a community prayer vigil Thursday night at 6:30.
Anniston Star staff writer Mia Kortright and Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell contributed reporting.