Crumbl Cookies opens in Oxford

Crumbl Cookies ribbon cutting

Crumbl Cookies owners Nik Wills and his wife Jayne Coovert, aided by members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and excited customers, cut the ribbon to their new location at the Oxford Exchange on Friday morning.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — There was nothing crummy at the Oxford Exchange Friday morning as Crumbl Cookies officially opened its doors for business.

The new outlet for the national chain of baked cookie vendors is located at 262 Oxford Boulevard near GameStop and was greeted with an enthusiastic crowd of well-wishers during its ribbon-cutting sponsored by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.

