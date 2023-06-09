Crumbl Cookies opens in Oxford

OXFORD — There was nothing crummy at the Oxford Exchange Friday morning as Crumbl Cookies officially opened its doors for business.
The new outlet for the national chain of baked cookie vendors is located at 262 Oxford Boulevard near GameStop and was greeted with an enthusiastic crowd of well-wishers during its ribbon-cutting sponsored by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Nik Wills, standing with his wife, Jayne Coovert, became emotional as he saw the number of people swell awaiting fresh baked cookies.
“This really, really means a lot to us,” Wills said. “It’s so great to see you here.”
Wills said the couple’s journey with the cookie company began after he had gotten out of the U.S. Navy.
Uncertain as to what they wanted to do, they moved to Utah and began working for the Crumbl Cookie corporate team as traveling trainers.
“We would go to new stores every week all across the country to help them open their stores and help those small business owners become successful operators,” Wills said.
He said they came into “an incredible opportunity with some business partners to have a store of our own.”
The couple was expecting their first child and had the choice of two locations — Alabama or Maine.
“It’s been fantastic here and we’re glad to start our family here and become a part of the community,” Wills said.
State Sen. Keith Kelley, R-Anniston, called the new business “what communities are built on.”
“We are thrilled to have you here in Oxford and Calhoun County and part of the Chamber of Commerce,” Keith said.
Crumbl Cookies is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until midnight.
Customers can now order in person, but will be able to order for delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping using the Crumbl app or online at crumblcookies.com beginning June 14.
Crumbl Cookies, founded in 2017, now has more than 700 locations nationwide and features a rotating menu with new flavors every week while bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes.
