Crises could lead to census undercount in Anniston, Jacksonville

A chaotic 2020 could mean some of Calhoun County's poorest, most transient communities don't get fully counted in the census, Census Bureau data suggest.
Census Bureau numbers show that in western Anniston and northwestern Jacksonville — long problem spots for census-takers — only about a third of people have filled out census forms so far. That's about half the rate of participation statewide.
"We have to tell them the value of participating," said Anniston resident Robert Houston, a member of the local Complete Count Committee, set up to encourage local census response. "It's around $1,780 in federal money per person. For every person not counted, you lose that much every year."
Anniston and Jacksonville in particular have much riding on the count. In 2000, Jacksonville's official population declined by nearly 18 percent, when census-takers found only about 8,400 residents in the city. City officials said the number was an undercount, likely due to problems with counting college students.
Anniston, the county seat, has shrunk steadily since the closure of the Army's Fort McClellan two decades ago: 2019 estimated have the population at a little more than 21,000. Local officials worry that the decline — at least in official numbers — will be accelerated by an undercount on the western side of town, in high-poverty census tracts where participation in the count has historically been low.
And then there's COVID-19. Census officials were just gearing up publicity for the count — and hiring workers to go door to door — in March, when the pandemic shut down much of the state. Houston said the local Complete Count Committee did what it could during the pandemic to reach Anniston residents. When school officials set up food-pickup sites for kids on free and reduced lunch, he said, census promoters made sure to reach out to the parents who showed up.
Now that the lockdown has eased, Houston said, the Complete Count Committee is, in essence, starting from scratch.
"We're going to have events in the housing communities," Houston said. He said the events will include drawings for small prizes such as haircuts.
In the census tract that covers northwestern Jacksonville, census records show, only 31 percent of residents have filled out a census form. At the end of the 2010 census, participation there reached 42 percent.
Andy Green, who represents Jacksonville State University on the Complete Count Committee, said counts on college campuses are often complicated by confusion about whether students live in the college town or in the town they go home to during breaks.
"You need to be counted where you live and sleep most of the time," he said.
By April 1 — Census Day — college classes were already shut down due to coronavirus. Still, college dorms were not yet closed, and the census bureau allows colleges to count dormitory residents and submit their numbers to the census, instead of counting them individually. Green said that could limit the damage to Jacksonville's numbers.
The Jacksonville tract also includes students in off-campus apartments, where getting a count during the pandemic could be more difficult.
Not all local communities are struggling with the count. About 60 percent of Calhoun County residents have participated so far, according to census figures. That's far below the statewide goal of 80 percent, but slightly better than participation statewide so far.
In Weaver, where the population is about 3,000, Mayor Wayne Willis promised to shave his mustache if the city reaches 80 percent participation. Willis said the city is about 10 percentage points shy of that number, though he said the numbers were strong before the stunt.
People in the small town, he said, recognize that a higher count is better, not just in terms of federal money but in attracting new business.
"A city that's showing growth is a city that's prosperous," he said.