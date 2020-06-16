You are the owner of this article.
Woodland woman charged with taking meth while pregnant

Authorities charged a Woodland woman last week after she allegedly exposed a child to drugs more than a year ago.

The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Hailey Rhianna Phillips, 24, on Thursday with chemical endangerment of a child.

According to Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington, Phillips and an infant tested positive for methamphetamine April 27, 2019, shortly after the baby was born at Regional Medical Center.

A warrant for Phillips’ arrest was issued in May. Harrington said it’s not uncommon for authorities to wait for test results from a state forensics lab, as tests given by the hospital can sometimes result in false positives, before making arrests.

Phillips was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500 and was released on bond Thursday, the day of her arrest. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 18.

Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

