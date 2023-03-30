 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman shot dead ‘likely a bystander’

Court hears new testimony in Blue Mountain killings

New testimony heard in the double homicide of an Anniston man and woman in a Calhoun County courtroom Thursday indicated the female victim may have been killed due to witnessing the death of the male victim.

Last weekend, Ricky Austin Ward, 27, and Laura Thornton, 55, were shot in the Blue Mountain area of Anniston. Ward was pronounced dead on scene, while Thornton died later after being airlifted to UAB hospital in Birmingham.

Randy King Aniah's Law hearing

Randy Wayne King sits in a Calhoun County Courtroom prior to an Aniah’s Law hearing on Thursday.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.