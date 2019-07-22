Anniston police were investigating Monday after a woman reported being raped the day before.
Police said a 36-year-old woman told them she had been drinking at a bar early Sunday morning and later woke up at a home in the 700 block of Loy Street.
Lt. Chris Sparks said the woman had no recollection of how she got there and believed she had been raped.
Sparks said Monday morning police identified and spoke with a suspect, but had made no arrests.
If a suspect is apprehended, he could be charged with second-degree rape. According to state law, second-degree rape is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and $30,000 in fines.