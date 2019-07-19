A woman charged in 2013 with two counts of capital murder after an 89-year-old woman was found stabbed to death pleaded guilty Friday morning to both charges.
Monica Marie Shively, 36, pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Alma Fleming while burglarizing and robbing her Wellborn home.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones sentenced Shively to life in prison without the possibility of parole and ordered her to pay $60,000 in fines.
Jake Mathews, a defense attorney who was not involved in the case but was in the courtroom at the time, said Shively asked during the hearing that members of Shively’s family forgive her.
“She didn’t excuse it,” Mathews said. “She didn’t blame anyone but herself.”
According to Mathews, a relative of Fleming’s granted Shively’s request.
“He said, ‘If God can forgive you, then I as a Christian must do so, too,’” Mathews said. “That takes a big person.”
An attempt to reach one of Shively’s defense attorneys, Allen Meighen, was not immediately successful.
Fleming’s body was found on Sept. 11, 2013, by her son, Wayne Fleming, at her home in the 500 block of South Stebbins Street in Wellborn. An autopsy revealed Fleming had been stabbed in the chest numerous times. Authorities told The Star that year Fleming’s body was found days after her death.
Wayne Fleming told The Star in 2013 that his mother had previously hired Shively and Pinkston to help with chores such as yard work.
Pinkston pled guilty in March to two counts of capital murder in connection with Fleming’s death, and was also sentenced to life in prison without parole.