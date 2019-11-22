A judge on Wednesday denied the youthful offender application of a woman charged earlier this year with capital murder in her infant daughter’s death.
Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Bud Turner denied the application of Hannah Summer Singleton, 20, of Jacksonville.
Singleton’s attorney, Nancy Vernon, filed the application on behalf of her client in October. Turner ordered that day that the state probation office investigate the matter and give an opinion on whether she should be granted youthful offender status.
Singleton was initially charged with capital murder in September after a Cleburne County grand jury indicted her on the charge.
Singleton’s indictment alleges she killed 4-month-old Luna May Jones in May through traumatic head and neck injuries.
According to the office’s report, filed Nov. 18, doctors who treated the infant told social workers her injuries didn’t appear accidental.
Singleton remained Friday in the Cleburne County Jail with no bond set.
Because Singleton was charged with a capital offense, she could be sentenced to death if convicted.