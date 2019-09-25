Federal authorities charged a White Plains woman Tuesday with a wire fraud scheme after, they said, she embezzled thousands of dollars from a church and private school in Anniston where she worked.
Angela Cheatwood, 41, was indicted on one count of wire fraud scheming in United States District Court.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Alabama, Cheatwood embezzled $484,000 from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Sacred Heart School.
The news release accused Cheatwood, who was the bookkeeper of the church and school, of writing checks from the church’s bank account to her personal bank account and pocketing cash collected through fundraisers and donations for the school.
“Cheatwood substituted her own personal priorities ahead of the needs of parishioners, teachers and students, and betrayed their trust,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town was quoted as saying in the release. “Sadly, churches and schools are not immune from fraud, but hopefully prosecutions such as this will discourage others who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of their community.”
The news release stated that wire fraud can be penalized by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
Attempts late on Tuesday evening to reach the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church were unsuccessful.
According to a letter sent from the Diocese of Birmingham in September 2018, Cheatwood wrote checks to herself from the church, forging the pastor’s signature in some cases, over the course of five years.
The letter stated Cheatwood admitted to the accusations when confronted.