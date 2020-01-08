Woman claims acquaintance tried to hit her with car

Anniston police were investigating Wednesday after a woman claimed that another woman tried to hit her with a car.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the victim was riding in the other woman’s car around noon Tuesday when they got into an argument.
Price said the woman pulled over and the victim got out. Price said the woman then sped up, driving toward the victim, who jumped out of the way.
According to Price, the victim’s wrist was scratched, but she was not taken to the hospital.
Price said Wednesday afternoon police had identified the suspect, but had made no arrest.
If the suspect is arrested, she could be charged with attempted first-degree assault. According to state law, attempted first-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 upon conviction.