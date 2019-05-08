An Ohatchee woman was charged last week after, police said, she was found with bank account numbers, credit card numbers and other personal information from more than 20 people in April.
Ariel Marie Swindal, 28, was charged by Weaver police with trafficking stolen identities, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a news release, police stopped a car carrying Swindal for speeding on April 25 on Glendale Road. When the car stopped, police said, 28-year-old Blaise Heath Medders ran out, dropping methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was also charged May 1.
When police searched the car, they said, Swindal claimed ownership of a notebook and a laptop containing numerous people’s personal information. Police said they found two additional notebooks containing personal information.
Police said the car’s driver, 27-year-old Bryant Eugene Key, was arrested at the scene on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and turned over to Jacksonville police.
Police said Wednesday they were investigating how Swindal got the information and what that information was used for. They said they were working to notify the people whose information they found.
According to police, members of the U.S. Secret Service helped with the investigation, and Swindal could be federally prosecuted.
Swindal was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where she remained Wednesday with bond set at $41,000. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. June 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Trafficking stolen identities is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.