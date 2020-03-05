Woman charged with taking meth while pregnant

Authorities charged an Anniston woman last week after police said she tested positive for methamphetamine in February.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Latonya Shay Chapman, 37, on Feb. 27 with chemical endangerment of a child.
Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington said Chapman, while “noticeably” pregnant, tested positive for meth on Feb. 11.
Harrington said Chapman had been subject to regular drug tests through the county’s drug court before then.
“She knew she was going to get tested, but she still decided to use,” Harrington said.
Chapman was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Thursday, she was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 upon conviction.