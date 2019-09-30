Anniston police charged a woman last week after, they said, she strangled and shot at a man one night.
Lakidra Shaundale Montgomery, 43, of Anniston was charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Montgomery went to the victim’s home in the 1500 block of Bacon Avenue around 8 p.m. Sept. 26 and found him with another woman. Price said Montgomery and the victim got into an argument over the other woman before she grabbed him by the throat and began choking him.
Price said Montgomery threw him to the ground before pulling out a gun and firing at him.
According to Price, police arrested Montgomery after they arrived on the scene.
Montgomery remained Monday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21 for a preliminary hearing.
Asked if she was charged for the shooting, Price said no.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction, according to state law.