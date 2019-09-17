An Ohatchee woman charged earlier this month with killing her father and burning his body asked a judge Monday to reduce her bond and allow her to contact family members.
Cristy Michelle Warren, 47, in a letter to Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller, wrote that reducing her $115,000 bond to make it easier for her to leave jail and allowing her to call relatives would allow her to assist in her father’s burial arrangements.
Warren also wrote that she wanted her family’s help in hiring a defense attorney.
“I know my charges are heavy, but I am still human,” Warren wrote. “Please help me with this matter, as you would another.”
Warren was initially charged Sept. 4 with abuse of a corpse by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies after they found the burned body of her father, 75-year-old Robert Warren, on a bed in their shared home. Two days later, deputies charged Warren with murder while she was in jail.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Star in September that Warren had been her father’s primary caretaker. Wade said Warren called deputies around 1 p.m. Sept. 4 claiming her father died and a fire started, partially burning their home and his body.
When they arrived, Wade said, she told them he had died the day before and she had placed her father’s body in a bathtub to clean him before laying him on the bed. Wade said Warren claimed she then placed a lit candle under the bed and tried to commit suicide by laying next to her father.
However, Wade said, Warren did appear to have no burn marks.
According to Wade, Warren’s murder charge came after deputies received a preliminary report on the morning of Sept. 6 from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, which stated Robert Warren was strangled to death.
Warren remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday. She is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 for a preliminary hearing.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Warren could face a life sentence in prison and a maximum fine of $60,000, according to state law.