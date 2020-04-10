Woman charged with robbing Anniston Walgreens

An Anniston woman remained in jail Friday after she allegedly robbed a local store earlier this week.
Anniston police charged Chelsey Lynn Jenkins, 37, Wednesday with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal trespassing.
According to court documents, Jenkins illegally entered the Walgreens in the 800 block of Quintard Avenue on Wednesday and used a weapon to rob the store. Court documents do not say what that weapon was.
Attempts to reach police for more details were unsuccessful.
Jenkins was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,500. She is set to appear in court May 7 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Jenkins could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.