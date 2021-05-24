Woman charged with perjury before a grand jury

A Calhoun County grand jury recently indicted an Anniston woman after she allegedly lied under oath during a grand jury session this spring.
The grand jury indicted Jacqueline J. Vinson, 34, on a first-degree perjury charge. Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested her May 19.
According to court documents, she lied under oath during a grand jury session held in March and April by saying there wasn’t a gun present or fired during an incident.
Attempts Monday to reach prosecutors for additional comments were unsuccessful.
Vinson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,000. She was released on bond the day of her arrest.
First-degree is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.