You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Woman charged with perjury before a grand jury

A Calhoun County grand jury recently indicted an Anniston woman after she allegedly lied under oath during a grand jury session this spring.

The grand jury indicted Jacqueline J. Vinson, 34, on a first-degree perjury charge. Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested her May 19.

According to court documents, she lied under oath during a grand jury session held in March and April by saying there wasn’t a gun present or fired during an incident.

Attempts Monday to reach prosecutors for additional comments were unsuccessful.

Vinson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,000. She was released on bond the day of her arrest.

First-degree is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

Tags