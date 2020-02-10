Woman charged with killing father, burning body pleads not guilty

An Ohatchee woman pleaded not guilty last week after she was charged in September with fatally strangling her elderly father and trying to burn his body.
Cristy Michelle Warren, 47, on Feb. 5 pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges of murder and corpse abuse and waived her arraignment.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies told The Star in September they were called around 1 p.m. on Sept. 4 to Graham Drive, where they found the body of 75-year-old Robert Warren laying on a burned bed.
Deputies said Cristy Warren told them he had died a day earlier, and she put him in a bathtub to clean him before laying him on the bed. Deputies said Cristy Warren claimed she had lit a candle under the bed and attempted suicide by lying next to her father. However, deputies said, there were no burn marks on her body.
Deputies charged Warren with corpse abuse that day.
Two days later, deputies charged Warren with murder after a preliminary autopsy report indicated her father had been strangled to death.
Warren was initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $115,000. A judge reduced her bond in October to $50,000 and she was released days later.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Warren could face life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.