An Anniston woman was jailed last week after she allegedly dealt drugs from her home in September.
Stephanie Lynn Mulkey, 43, who lists an address on Walnut Avenue, was arrested Friday by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit and charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
According to her arrest warrants, Mulkey dealt methamphetamine from her home on Sept. 20 and dealt suboxone from the same place the following day. Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said he did not know the amount of drugs that were sold.
Warrants for Mulkey’s arrest were issued Dec. 26. George declined to provide more information on her arrest.
Mulkey remained in Calhoun County Jail on Monday afternoon with bond set at $30,000. She is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21, with District Judge Randy Moeller presiding.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, meaning Mulkey could be sentenced to up to two decades in prison if convicted, according to state law.