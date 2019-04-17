A Piedmont woman charged with aggravated child abuse in 2018 returned to the Calhoun County Jail for the second time Tuesday after she allegedly violated the conditions of her release.
Nicole Ann Anderson, 31, was initially charged in January 2018 with two counts of aggravated child abuse and booked into the jail, with bond set at $20,000. She has been released from jail and booked back in twice over the past year, according to court documents.
Court documents allege that Anderson failed to nourish and seek medical care for children in her care, resulting in “serious physical injury,” in November 2017.
Anderson was released from jail in September on the condition that she enter and successfully complete a Sober Life program. According to court documents, Anderson allegedly walked away from the program April 9.
Anderson was also previously released from jail in April 2018, then jailed again two months later. Her bond was reinstated in September.
Anderson’s defense attorney, Jake Mathews, declined to comment on Anderson’s case.
Aggravated child abuse is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, per state law.