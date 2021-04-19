Woman charged in Sunday burglary

Authorities charged a Lineville woman last week after she allegedly burglarized a man’s home and damaged it.
Anniston police charged Brandy Johnson, 27, with second-degree domestic violence burglary.
According to Anniston police Sgt. Randy Grier, Johnson went to the man’s home around 6 a.m. Sunday to get a pair of shoes. Once she got them, Grier said, she refused to leave and began kicking the front door, damaging it, and broke several windows
Overall, he said, Johnson caused about $500 worth of property damage at the home. Police arrested her at the scene, Grier said.
Johnson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where she remained Monday, with bond set at $15,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.