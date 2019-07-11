Heflin police apprehended a Birmingham woman Wednesday night after, police said, she and a man led them on a high-speed chase from Heflin to Oxford.
Lakaria Renee Thomas, 25, was charged with drug trafficking, second-degree assault and several misdemeanors and traffic violations, according to Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield. Police were still looking for the man Thursday morning, police said.
Benefield told The Star by text message that officers tried to stop a car around 10 p.m. on Alabama 9 near the 199 exit of Interstate 20, but the car sped away and the driver began throwing pounds of drugs out a window.
Benefield said the driver drove the wrong way on I-20 to elude officers. During the chase, Benefield said, the suspects’ car struck a police car, injuring an officer.
Benefield said the officer was taken to the emergency room at a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to Benefield, the chase ended near the 188 mile marker, close to an exit ramp. Benefield said Thomas and the other occupant of the car ran away before Thomas was caught.
Benefield said Thursday morning police were searching for the man, who was last seen between I-20 and U.S. 78 in an RV park near Oxford.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, Thomas could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay as much as $60,000 in fines.