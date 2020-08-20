Widespread investigations launched after man’s indictment in Cleburne County sex case

The man had a secret, one he had carried with him for years. It wasn’t until June 2019 that the secret came out: A trusted family friend had allegedly abused him for years during his childhood.
That family friend, Bobby Wallis Copeland, 84, of Baldwyn, Miss., now faces more than a dozen sex abuse charges in three Alabama counties. Authorities say more victims are likely out there, and they are hoping they will come forward.
A Cleburne County grand jury first indicted Copeland in June 2019 with one count of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, shortly after the victim gave a statement.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit Investigator Jay Harrington said the bulk of the alleged abuse happened at Copeland’s home in Southside, with some taking place on hunting and fishing trips to Cleburne and Lee counties. Court records place the incidents between 1982 and 1984.
The incident in Cleburne County took place during a fishing trip to Coleman Lake in the early 1980s, Harrington said.
Nearly a month after the indictment, Copeland was charged with several child abuse and child sex abuse charges by Etowah County sheriff’s deputies, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse in Lee County.
Copeland has pleaded not guilty to the charges in Etowah and Cleburne counties.
Harrington said the bulk of the abuse happened in Etowah County, where the first victim to come forward had been beaten and locked in a crawlspace if he didn’t comply with Copeland’s sexual demands. Court records allege an additional incident that took place at a hunting cabin in Waverly.
Etowah County Sheriff’s Office investigator Brandi Fuller said Copeland admitted to abusing more people. Fuller said Etowah County deputies called other possible victims, but were only able to file charges on behalf of one other man.
So far, Harrington said, all of the known victims were male and between the ages of 10 and 12 when the abuse started.
“For about two months, I was getting a call every week or every other week that more people had come forward,” Harrington said.
Because it can be difficult for sexual abuse survivors to share their stories, Fuller said, it is unlikely she will hear from anyone else. Harrington urged anyone who is comfortable talking about Copeland to contact their local authorities or district attorney’s office.
Copeland has remained in the Etowah County Jail with bond set at $320,000 cash.
One of Copeland’s attorneys, Warren Freeman, said Thursday he was trying to persuade a judge to reduce Copeland’s bond so he could seek treatment for his health issues.
“The saddest part of all of this is he’s 84 years old and a very sick man,” Freeman said.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those who are charged with sex crimes, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even after the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
However, due to the serial nature of Copeland’s alleged crimes and the possibility of additional victims, The Star is publishing his name.