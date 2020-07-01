West Virginia man charged in 2015 Cleburne attack

Cleburne County authorities charged a West Virginia man Tuesday after he reportedly attacked a woman nearly five years ago.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged David Michael Allen Jr., 46, of Spencer, W.V., with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to Allen’s arrest warrant, he choked a woman on Oct. 18, 2015, in an attempt to commit the crime of menacing. A warrant was issued for his arrest several days later.
An attempt Wednesday to reach deputies for more details on the incident and Allen’s arrest was unsuccessful.
Allen was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $30,000. He was released from jail Tuesday, the day of his arrest. Allen’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 17.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.