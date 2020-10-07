Wellington man charged with sexually abusing child

A Wellington man pleaded not guilty this week after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted him on several sex charges.
The 29-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
The grand jury indicted him during its August session, and Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested him Sept. 30.
The man’s indictment alleges he sodomized a girl younger than 12 between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2016, and subjected her to sexual contact during that time frame.
An attempt Wednesday to reach authorities for more information was not immediately successful.
An attempt Wednesday to reach the man’s defense attorney, David Alexander, was also unsuccessful.
The man was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $25,000. As of Wednesday, the man was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.