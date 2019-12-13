Weaver police probe Thursday shooting death

WEAVER — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Weaver on Thursday night, according to a statement published on social media by Chief Wayne Bush.
At 10:09 p.m. Thursday, according to Bush’s statement, police received a call about a stranger being on someone else’s property on Lone Oak Drive. Police arrived to find that the resident on the property called her father, who lived near the Lone Oak address, and who drove there after the call.
The father found a man hooking up a camper on the property to a truck, according to the police statement. The father attempted to detain the man, but the man sped away in the truck and “the resident’s father fired a shot at the vehicle from a pistol in an effort to disable it.”
According to the police statement, the man in the truck fled in one direction on Lone Oak and the resident’s father then drove a shorter route to the entrance of the street in an attempt to block the road.
“The suspect struck the rear of the father’s truck – pushing the truck into Saks Rd.” the police statement read. “As the suspect began colliding with the door of the father’s truck, the father fired a second round, which struck the suspect in the head.”
The police statement said an investigation is underway into the shooting and into the identity of the man in the truck, who was killed in the shooting. According to the statement, the man killed in the shooting was driving a 1999 Toyota Tacoma that was reported stolen in Lincoln earlier in the day.
Lone Oak Drive is not so much a road as a subdivision — a long oval street lined with houses, with an outlet at Saks Road. A few of those houses had campers parked nearby on Friday. At one of those houses, a man on Friday told a reporter through a video doorbell that he “is not doing interviews.” At another, a woman told a reporter “You’ll have to talk to police.”
Attempts to reach Bush and Coroner Pat Brown were not immediately successful Friday.
Others in the neighborhood seemed to know little about the shooting. Lone Oak Drive resident Nicole Allen said she didn’t hear anything Thursday night and didn’t know about the shooting until someone told her Friday.
“It’s a quiet neighborhood,” she said.